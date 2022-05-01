As the digital revolution continues to sweep the globe rapidly, Nigerian youths have been urged to ensure they are early adopters of the latest technology to drive the nation’s economy.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, gave the charge at the launching of ‘bleanQ’, a contactless technology system during the weekend in Abuja.

The minister who was represented by his media aide, Kola Daniel, said digital technology has eased life and the way the world operates, urging the youths to ensure early diffusion of innovation, saying it holds a huge chain of value to the nation’s economy.

“Contactless technology, Near Field Technology e-commerce e-transactions have changed how the world operates and this comes with huge economic benefits. Youths in Nigeria must embrace this new way of life. This is the future and the future is here,” Minister said.

He enjoined the youth to imbibe good virtues, as well as model their digital knowledge around the paths of IT giants in the world, of which he said Zkyte Technologies are exemplifying.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports led by my principal, Hon. Sunday Dare has initiated programmes aimed at equipping the youth with digital skills because he acknowledges the need to build digital knowledge and bridge the digital divide amongst youth.”

“The contactless technology system eliminates physical distances and builds an online presence that merges business profiles, centralizes transferable data and ease information transfer and access,” Dare said..

According to him, “the clear mandate of our ministry is youth development and how youth can be empowered or developed through technology.

“We are in a digital economy today where everybody in the world wants to use digital to do one activity or the other.

“I can say here today that Nigeria is the next future of what we call a digital economy.

“This technology we are talking about is youth driven, which means that more employment opportunities will be created, it has to do with economic growth, it has to do with creating ambience that will bring people from the street, which is exactly what Zkyte technologies is doing.

“Essence of this app is to create jobs, to make things easy for everyone, we are in a digital world where everyone is expected to indulge in productive activities and with the help of this digital app Nigeria will be more productive.”

While talking, the initiator of BLEANQ APP, Ayoola Daudu, Dare said that the Bleanq products cut across a variety of Gold plated, Bamboo, Metal and Plastic cards. That’s not all, the BLEANQ products also include wristbands and tags.

