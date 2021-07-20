The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the Eid El Kabir, while urging Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love and sacrifice for the good of the country.

According to him, Nigerians must pray for peaceful co-existence and unity of the country. “I congratulate all our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Eid-el Kabir celebration. Despite all challenges, God has kept us alive with his mercy and grace,” he said.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummas happy celebration, I urge all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice espoused by Prophet Ibrahim who was ready to sacrifice his only son as commanded by God until an angel provided him a ram for the sacrifice. We must pray for peaceful co-existence and unity of Nigeria.”

Dare added, “Every great country and people go through trials and tribulations, but with faith in God they overcome. We have a responsibility to ensure that we share what we have with the needy, and pray for the unity and peace of Nigeria. We have no other country than Nigeria, so we must always live in unity and love. This occasion calls for celebration because God has kept us alive despite the pandemic and other challenges. I urge everyone to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, embrace peace and imbibe a new level of patriotism to make our country greater, more prosperous and peaceful.

