The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has applauded the Osun State government for providing a conducive environment for the public-private partnership (PPP) to thrive.

He gave the commendation while commissioning two innovation hubs situated inside the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife and the University of Osun (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, respectively on Monday.

The two hubs were built through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP)arrangement of the Osun State government and financed by the Bank of Industry(BOI).

Dare described ICT as one of the fastest growing sectors in Nigeria, contributing 15% to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020.

He said the hubs are future investments for youth, not only in the state but in Nigeria.

He also commended the government and Opolo Global Innovations for ‘catching them young’ with technology.

“The Nigerian youth can initiate inventions that will be global in impact, resulting in technological breakthroughs.

“I believe the state of the living spring, Osun State, can produce a tech startup that will rise from obscurity to world prominence, shatter records and make headlines worldwide like Flutterwave, a Nigerian owned fintech company established in 2016, that provides payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers across Africa. Flutterwave is valued at $3b, the highest valued African start up at the moment,” Dare said.

The Sports Minister in a press statement by his media aide, Kola Daniel, challenged the students and young people to their ingenuity and take advantage of the hubs to break new grounds and put Nigeria on the map of ICT breakthroughs worldwide.

“You must take advantage of the opportunities for funding, single digit interest rates loans that the government is offering through initiatives like the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund(NYIF) to have more tech startups and create more entrepreneurs and innovators.

“The government will continue to work towards providing a conducive environment for such collaborations with the private sector to make Nigeria Africa’s ‘numero uno’ in ICT in the not too distant future,” Dare concluded.