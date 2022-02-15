It was praised galore for Sportsville at the hugely successful Sportsville award which was held Sunday night in Lagos at Radison hotel, Ikeja.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare who was one of the awardees was full of praise for Sportsville, declaring that he is impressed with the sports show which airs on Channels TV and several other television stations across the country.

He dedicated the award of ‘Most Innovative Sports Person of the Year’ bestowed on him to his team and all sports enthusiasts.

He said the award is an encouragement for him to continue to serve Nigeria with zeal and an inspiration to leave a legacy that would outlive his assignment as Sports Minister.

“I am dedicating this award to those on my team and all sports enthusiasts. I also want to appreciate those I can describe as my closet advisers. There are many of them here. They are the people who offer me sound counsel and say it just the way it is.

“These people reach out to me at even very odd hours and point me in the right direction. Without them, some of the decisions we have taken as a Ministry that have earned me this award may not have happened..

“It is a show that I don’t miss for one reason…the analysis is always top notch and you guys are always frank and say things the way it is,” Dare said

Edo State deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, described Sportsville is a very credible medium, a situation that informed his decision to accept the award bestowed on him.

“I urge you to keep your credibility and the way you practice your journalism,” Shaibu stated.

Veteran broadcaster Danladi Bako on his part said he is happy Sportsville has taken after the legacy he left behind in his heyday.

“I follow you guys and I must say you guys are doing well…keep it up,” we’re his words.

Barrister Seyi Akinwumi also commended Sportsville for playing its media role well in the development of Nigerian football.