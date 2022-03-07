The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged the teeming unemployed youth in the country to take advantage of the various youth initiatives and programmes of the present administration to empower themselves with Agro-allied skills.

He gave the advice in Jos, Plateau State Capital, during the closing ceremony of a two-week National Youth in Agriculture Empowerment Training Programme.

Dare, who was represented by the director of enterprise development and promotion department, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Prince Momoh Olugbenga, said the programme was designed to cover unemployed youth both male and female within ages 15-29 from the 36 States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said the training programme was not only aimed at fostering the creation of wealth through acquisition of Agro-allied skills, but also to reduce youth unemployment and restiveness as well as enhance their participation in profitable Agro-allied business with a view to boosting economic growth and development in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dare stated further, “A general survey has indicated and confirmed that Agriculture and Agro-allied business are one of the areas where jobs and employment opportunities abound and will continue to be relevant and as well play significant roles in the economy of this and other centuries.”

The Youth and Sports Minister in a statement signed by the director of press and public relations, Mohammed Manga, explained that, “Tapping into the potentials of the youth could prove a crucial asset for economic development of the country with the acquisition of relevant and marketable Agro-allied skills that meet the demands of the 21st century.”

He therefore called on the relevant stakeholders to harness the potential of the youth and mobilize their energies, talents, visions and creativity for the socio-economic development of the country.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Plateau State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs Helen Ishaya applauded the various youth initiatives and programmes embarked upon by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration with the view to empowering them for self-reliance, self-development and economic growth of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the empowerment will further reduce the excruciating pangs and pains of youth unemployment which is mainly responsible for the increasing social vices in the country.