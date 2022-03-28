The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged Nigerian youth to embrace emerging trends in In[1]formation and Communication Technology (ICT) so as to equip themselves for the challenges of the 21st century.

He gave the charge over the weekend at the end of a three[1]week National Digital Skills De[1]velopment Training (DY.NG) for unemployed youth at the National Youth Development Centre, Odoemu, Osun State.

According to him, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) are changing the world of work, creating new jobs and business opportunities, transforming labour markets and educational systems, and significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of countries.

The Minister who was represented by the director, procurement department, Ministry of Youth and Sports development, Mr. Segun Oke, said: “a general survey has indicated and confirmed that skills acquisition in various Digital and ICT fields coupled with entrepreneurship skills are one of the areas where jobs and employment opportunities abound necessary to promote economic growth and development of the country” He reiterated the government’s resolve to reversing the trend of unemployment by ensuring that the youth are given equal opportunities for self- actualization of their dreams and aspirations.

