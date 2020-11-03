By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Young people across Nigeria have been urged to leverage on federal government’s entrepreneurship initiatives and turn themselves into employers of labour, wealth creators and entrepreneurs.

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, gave the charge at the ongoing 3-day free entrepreneurship training in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The 3-day free event, which commenced yesterday, would climax, tomorrow, November 4, 2020

Addressing the participants, the minister noted that Nigerian youths are eager to acquire the added advantage to thrive in a world that has become increasingly more digital, entrepreneurship oriented and competitive.

He said it was on the basics of this that the federal government unveiled the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) that would enable youths to start and own their own businesses.

“The number of participants at this training is an indication that the youths realize they need to acquire additional skills, different from their original course of study, to thrive in a world that has become increasingly more digital, entrepreneurship oriented and competitive”.

“It is in response to these realities that the ministry of Youth and Sports Development introduced the DEEL initiative, which is Digital skills acquisition, Internship, Employability and Leadership. Youths from across the country are already benefiting from training run in conjunction with partners like IMB, Microsoft and Google”.

“The federal government has taken the additional step of equipping youths to start and own their businesses, with the establishment of NYIF. It is a ring-fenced N75 billion for bankable youth ideas and businesses at 5 percent interest rate with a moratorium of up to 12 months”.

“It is my desire to see the youths in Ogbomoso and all over Nigeria key into these initiatives and turn themselves into employers of labour, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. I, therefore, want you to take advantage of this three-day training to join those that will grow Nigeria’s economy to an enviable position in the years ahead,” Dare said.