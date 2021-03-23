ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has received his AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

He said he received the vaccine to assure Nigerian sportsmen and women that it was safe and effective.

“I have received the vaccine in order to reassure our athletes, officials and indeed all Nigerians that it is safe, effective and we must all key unto it,” Dare said.

“Apart from aviation, entertainment and tourism, sports was the worst hit by covid-19. We had to shut down the National Sports Festival a few days prior to the commencement. The Olympics was also postponed.

“The players, officials and fans were affected. Now that we are back on track, all the protocols put in place like wearing of masks, hand washing, use of sanitatisers and social distancing must be respected. We must take all precautions so that the virus does not spread.”