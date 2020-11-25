ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) are at loggerhead over the appointment of Mr. Siminialayi Young Pepple as Director-General of the athletics body.

In a statement by the director of press, A.B. Lere-Adams, the ministry said it considered the appointment as illegal, saying it was part of the recommendation of the Ministerial Panel of Inquiry On AFN issues.

“Acting upon the recommendations of the Panel, the Ministry hereby makes it categorically clear that the Statue of the AFN and the National Sports Federation Code of Governance 2017, does not provide for the position of Director-General in any of the enabling documents”.

“Against this backdrop, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) canceled and nullified the alleged appointment of Mr. Siminialaye Young Pepple as Director General of AFN, more so, not being supported by any extant laws or regulations whatsoever.

“The Code of Governance supports Secretary –General (who has already been duly appointed by the Ministry) and not the office of a Director General that does not exist in the Code of Governance,” the statement reads in part”

AFN President Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau in a counter press release, slammed the sports ministry over undue interference in the management of the athletics body, insisting that Siminialayi Young Pepple was appointed Director General in accordance with the provisions of the AFN Constitution 2019 as amended, and his appointment was also ratified by the AFN Congress.

“It is common knowledge that the High Court and Court of Appeal have delivered judgement in the matter of the Presidency of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) wherein the Court held that the supervisory powers of the FMYSD does not extend to the interference with the management of AFN, hence the FMYSD does not have the powers to appoint, dismiss or fire any management member of Federation”.

“For the records, Mr Siminialayi Young Pepple was appointed Director General in accordance with the provisions of the AFN Constitution 2019 (as amended). His appointment was ratified by an AFN Congress”.

“In July, 2020 shortly after the High Court judgement, one Gabriel Aduda, in the name of Permanent Secretary, FMYSD labelled Mr S. Y. Pepple an impersonator, impostor and persona non grata”.

“The confusion in the FMYSD has been displayed once again in its Statement of today wherein it purportedly nullified the appointment of Mr S. Y. Pepple, who it earlier labelled an impersonator, impostor and persona non grata”.

“It is worthy of note that all our actions have been in the best interest of the sport, the athletes and in conformity with best international sports standards as enunciated in the statutes of the CAA and the WA”.

“I call on all stakeholders, well-meaning and sports loving Nigerians to prevail on the Minister of Youth & Sports Development, to stop embarrassing Nigeria in the eyes of the world”.

“It is on record that the Hon. Minister had written to World Athletics on this matter. One would have expected him to take the advice of the World body. Nigeria is bigger than any individual or organisation/establishment”.

”The FMYSD should ensure the growth of sports in Nigeria. The Ministry should work towards leaving a positive legacy; not one that will be remembered for avoidable controversies, confrontations and unnecessary show of force, which it does not have in the first place”.