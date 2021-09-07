The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bravopoints International Limited to boost youth investment in the country.The youth and sports minister, Sunday Dare, while signing the MOU in his office in Abuja on Monday said the partnership is another exemplar of public private partnership (PPP) policy initiated by the Ministry to deepen federal government’s support for the youth to realize their business ideas towards achieving national growth and socio-economic development.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is fully committed to uplifting the lives of youth in the country and as such, it would continue to partner the relevant stakeholders with a view to harnessing their potentials, innovative ideas, visions and entrepreneurial capacities to empower Nigerian youth into becoming self-reliant.

The minister, in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, director of press and public relations in the Ministry, added that the signing of MOU between the Ministry and Bravopoints International, the promoter of the ‘Next Titan Nigeria Season 8’ which is a foremost entrepreneurship reality and competitive show, is another step by the present administration to further strengthen the youth of the country to become self-employed and employers of labour

Speaking earlier, the permanent secretary, Mr. Nebeolisa Anako, assured that the Ministry will ensure the full implementation of the MOU in line with the policies of government.

In his remarks, the CEO/ managing director of Bravopoints International, Mr Mide Akinlaja applauded the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for his unalloyed commitment to invest in the innovative ideas, businesses and visions of the Youth in the country.

He stated that the collaboration between the Ministry and Bravopoints International Limited, promoter of the reality show which will run for 10 weeks on TV, will promote and enhance the entrepreneurial spirit of the Youth in Nigeria.