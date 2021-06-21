As the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games draw nearer, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is confident of Team Nigeria success at the global showpiece in Japan.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Nebeolisa Anako gave the assurance on Monday at the Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, venue of the Athletics Trials for the Olympic qualification.

He described the trials as part of the local camping, an initiative of the Ministry to enhance performance of the athletes and also a platform to select the best athletes that will represent the country at the Games.

“So far some athletes have qualified from the trials and some records have been broken. With the results seen so far, combined with those from the last National festival, we are hopeful that the athletes are going to perform better than the previous Olympics,” he said

Speaking further, Anako disclosed that local camping of athletes has commenced and will continue till the time of departure to Japan.

He said arrangements for more camping of the athletes so as to keep them in top shape before the beginning of the Games are in progress.