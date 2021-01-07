By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, yesterday, welcomed a new permanent secretary, Engr Nebeolisa Anako.

He took over from Gabriel Taminu Aduda who was redeployed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Anako promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor to take the ministry to the next level while seeking the cooperation of the ministry’s staff.

“Youth and sports is a key area especially when we are looking forward to the post COVID-19 era and growing our economy and social life.

“Nigeria has a greater percentage of youth in the population which is a very good thing, so it will be a great task as we all know that people are happy when they engage in sports activities. l am happy to be here,” he said.

“The cooperation and good working relation that was given to my predecessor should be given to me as l am always open to new ideas. I run an open door administration, so I implore all the directors in the ministry for cooperation in continuing the good work and bringing up new ideas.”

On his part, Aduda commended the directors and staff of the ministry for the modest achievements recorded in pursuit of policies and programmes for national growth and development, adding that the same support should be given to his successor.

“Government is a continuum and we have played our part. Where we stopped, he will continue to make sure that all the youth and sports programmes flagged off by the Minister Sunday Dare are actualized and take it to the next level,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the staff, Director of grassroots sports development, Dr Ademola Are, said the ministry’s staff will support the new permanent secretary to be successful in his endeavors.

Anako was the Permanent Secretary of the federal ministry of information and culture before his redeployment.