BY ACHOR ABIMAJE

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for skills acquisition and empowerment of 23,310 Nigerian youth in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in 21 trade areas.

The trade areas of collaboration include Agro-Allied, catering (Hospitality), Autotonics, Welding, Masonry, Carpentry, Plumbing, Tiling/POP, Painting, Electrical Installation, Information and Communication Technology, Facility Management Technology and Electrical Electronics Technology, among others.

This is sequel to a request for collaboration from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Develoment and the Industrial Training Fund to go into collaboration to organise a Youth Skills Develoment and Enterpreneurship Programme (YOSDEP).

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU at the ITF headquarters in Jos, Plateau State yesterday, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for committing huge resources for youth development in the country.

He pointed out that Nigeria has a pool of human resources that needed to be tapped, stressing that the ITF was a critical partner to help develop the skills to enable the youth become entrepreneurs.

In his remarks, the director-general of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, said the implementation of the programme will be for the duration of three months with 30 trainees per trade and a total of 23,310 trainees in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT will benefit.

According to him, both digital, green and brown field approaches will be adopted in the implementation to ensure that the trainees are exposed to new trends in technology and to have practical hands on approach which is necessary for impactful skills acquisition.