ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has signed an agreement with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to train a total 23, 000 Nigerian youths in various vocations.

The agreement was sealed after a working visit by the minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare to the ITF Headquarters in Jos, yesterday. The training would provide opportunities for the Nigerian youth to become self-employed.

According to the ITF Director General, Mr Joseph Ari, 23,000 youth would benefit in different vocational skills from the partnership with the Ministry, saying the vocational skills would enable the youths to be gainfully employed as well as become fledgling entrepreneurs in the Nigerian economy.

The Minister informed the DG that the Ministry was pursuing securing training for the Nigerian youth in different sectors such as Digital Skills training, Vocational Skills training, Technical Skills training as well as Autotronics training in line with ITF’s mandate as the foremost training organisation in the country. While introducing the DEEL (Digital Skills, Entrepreneurship, Employability, Leadership & Mentoring) programme of the Ministry, Dare said he was looking forward to partnering with the ITF to train a minimum of 20,000 youth in the year 2021.

Advertisements

600 youths each state of the federation and FCT are to benefit from the training scheme which will commence in a few weeks’ time.