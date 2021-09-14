The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, in furtherance of its commitment to deepen the capacity of Nigerian youth for economic growth, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KONGA Group on E-COMMERCE Technology.

The deal will boost the government’s efforts in building the entrepreneurial capacity of the youth for self-reliance and employability, says the minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

While acknowledging the importance of the deal to achieve the goals of national aspirations for growth and economic development, Minister Dare stated that the agreement would strengthen and support the federal government’s deliberate policy of engaging the youth through the framework of small and medium enterprises, towards ensuring a solution to the burden of youth unemployment to make them entrepreneurs.

”No nation solves unemployment without leading on entrepreneurship, this MOU will open another window through which the youth can explore for sustainability,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Nebeolisa Anako, thanked KONGA for synergising and identifying with the government policy towards making the youth self-reliant and productive.

Giving an insight on the MOU Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, President of the KONGA Group, said the agreement will change the narrative by providing the youths with a platform to take a bold step for self-development. He explained that a minimum of 500, 000 youths will benefit from Digital Technology through wealth creation in E Commerce.