The Nigeria Basketball Federation, (NBBF) elective congress earlier scheduled for 30th October in Benin, Edo State has been suspended indefinitely.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development announced the indefinite suspension on Monday in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Malam Ismaila Abubakar.

Abubakar said the decision to suspend the elective congress became necessary to avert further deterioration of the leadership crisis rocking the federation.

“Having reviewed the crisis around the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and in consideration of the several attempts by the supervising Ministry to resolve the lingering crisis and fractionalization in the Basketball family, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) hereby directs an indefinite suspension of the NBBF Elective Congress scheduled for 30 October, 2021 in Benin City. All concerned Stakeholders are expected to take note and comply,” the statement reads in parts.

He further stated that a rancour-free development of basketball in Nigeria is of utmost importance to the ministry and stakeholders.

“This decision is necessary to avert further deterioration of the leadership crisis and towards finding a workable solution to the current disagreements within the Federation. The rancour-free Development of Basketball in Nigeria is of utmost importance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The recent elections into the NBBF’s board from the various constituencies (i.e Zones, NAWIS, Military/Paramilitary, NAPHER.SD, etc) stand and those elected therefrom remain Members-Elect,” Abubakar added.