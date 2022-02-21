The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded a two- week national skills development training for youth living with disabilities as well as scale-up training for vulnerable youth entrepreneurs across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, said the training was part of the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration towards empowering the teeming Nigerian youth, especially those who are vulnerable and living with disabilities to be entrepreneurial, self-reliant and employable.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the programme held at the National Youth Development Centre, Odeomu, Osun State, Dare who was represented by the director, enterprise development and promotion department of the Ministry, Mr Momoh Olugbenga, enjoined participants to take advantage of the opportunity granted them by the Buhari’s administration to ensure financial literacy, start and manage their own businesses as well as ensure self-reliance.

The minister in a statement signed by the director press and public relation of the Ministry, Muhammed Manger, said the two-week training was aimed at equipping the youth with requisite vocational skills to enable them harness the comparative advantage the country has in abundant so as to foster the creation of wealth, reduce youth unemployment, restiveness and enhance youth participation in profitable vocational businesses and skills.

“The training programme we are closing today is designed to equip the youth and build their capacity in leather works, confectionaries, photographic skills and entrepreneurship knowledge that will make them productively engaged, thereby reducing poverty and creating an economically empowered youth population that can contribute meaningfully to national growth and development,” Dare said.

He stated further that the empowerment programme which is only designed for unemployed youth within the ages of 15 – 29, aims at achieving the national goal of wealth creation and employment generation which cannot be attained through the very few white collar jobs.

Dare, while presenting starter parks ranging from Tool Box and Shoe making machines, two in one Digital cameras, among other items to the participants, called for synergy between relevant stakeholders and lovers of youth to harness their potentials for the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

