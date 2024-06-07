Ad

Nigerian online sports betting platform, SportyBet, has come under fire over an official statement attributing the company’s refusal to pay customer winnings to a cybercrime syndicate using “bot technology” and “fake odds.” A claim rubbished by indigenous and International IT and Cybersecurity experts.

SportyBet’s statement aimed to deflect blame following media reports of deliberate account restrictions and unexplainably withholding winnings from customers, stating, “the accounts are identified and verified as being simultaneously abusively operated using bot technology by an international cybercrime syndicate, it is important to note that all 42 accounts are associated with the exact same foreign IP addresses and that the accounts repeatedly attempted to submit similar or identical illegal automated bets with fake odds that were not published by us”.

However, IT and cybersecurity experts have come forward to explain why Sportybet’s statement is impossible.

“From my observation, the betting operator uses Cloudflare. Cloudflare protects websites from man-in-the-middle attacks. It prevents third parties from putting unauthorized content into your website– which in this case would be creating fake odds as they have claimed. But since Sportybet uses Cloudflare, it is impossible.” said Michael, a cybersecurity expert at Amazon who shared evidence of the operator’s protection being in place long before the affected customers placed bets with the company.

Artem, a 15-year iGaming and Sportsbook veteran who provides softwares used by betting companies across EMEA, said, “Honestly I can’t imagine how any syndicate could do that in general. The odds are being provided by huge international sportsbook providers, most of them have people monitoring the security and fixed games round the clock. But even then the people don’t have any influence on what’s coming from the provider, so it’s impossible for anyone to feed “fake odds” into the system and even attempting that wouldn’t help much in my opinion.”

“Reading the response, I think the possibility of an external entity creating fake odds in the sportybet platform is very very low. Very low.” Said Franklin Ugwu, an IT professional in the UK with over 12 years of experience. “It is impossible for anyone to create odds on their platform without having the password or access to the backend. Unless the operator is claiming collusion with members of its own team, it’s just a very unlikely event and in fact– it is impossible since the Sportybet employees themselves don’t even have access to the odds as they come from big international suppliers through API connections and any attempt to alter that would have logs that would show any infringement.”

Speaking on Sportybet’s claim of multiple users submitting similar or identical odds, Tunde, a sports betting influencer said, “I don’t think it’s unusual for many users who do not know each other to bet on the same odds. On twitter for instance, there are tipsters, many of whom are influencers for these same sports betting companies, who post bet codes for their followers to copy. This can easily make 10,000 people who don’t know each other bet on the exact same matches every single day. The response from Sportybet sets a very dangerous precedent in the Nigerian betting industry: What’s stopping any bookmaker from claiming every win is from fake odds not created by the company? What happens then?”

This situation highlights the importance of clear communication and robust consumer protection measures within the online gaming industry. The onus remains on SportyBet to provide fair treatment for all their customers.