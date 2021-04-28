ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple award winning Fashion Expert, Actress, Model and Ex-Beauty Queen, Evannie Isioma Patrick, who recently bagged the indigenous Women Awards has remained unequivocally outstanding in her career engagements, as she already had one of the best academic background while growing up as into her youth.

In an exclusive interview with our Correspondent, Evannie Isioma Patrick, she shared her experience with emphasis on her academic background. Hailing from Delta state in Ika Local Government Area, young Evannie had her Alma mater at Sunray Nursery and Primary school, but later attended Salvation Army schools in Lagos state.

Few years after she got admission into Ken College in Lagos, but concluded her secondary Organization at Triumph International School in Lagos. Few months after she got admission into the famous Hudegbe North American University at the Republic of Benin.

After her first degree, she furthered her education and bagged a post graduate diploma in Enterpreneurship and also Afterwards n Human Resource Management. during and after her school years, Evannie Isioma Patrick has nutured a quite successful career in fashion designs, interior designs, modeling and pageantry.