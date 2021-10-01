As truck drivers blocked some major roads in and out of Niger State over the week , the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that the state government will not be intimidated by them to open Minna to Bida road.

He however directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development, to immediately engage the Federal Controller of Works in the state and find urgent ways to rehabilitate some of the failed portions of the Lambata-Agaie-Lapai-Bida road.

The governor condemned the action of tanker drivers who blocked the roads linking the state in Bida and Izom towns, to protest the continued neglect of the major highway linking the Northern and Southwestern parts of the country.

The Drivers of Articulated Vehicles are also asking the state government to allow them use the Minna-Bida road, which is presently being reconstructed by Dantata and Sawoe construction company.

Governor Sani Bello noted that, although the tanker drivers have the right to peaceful protest as a group, their action has greatly infringed on the right of other commuters describing it as very unfortunate.

He stated that the decision of the tanker drivers to block access to the road, is unlawful adding, “that such action will not intimidate the state government into allowing them to use the Minna-Bida road which is a state owned road.”

In view of the growing tension among the people over the block and the untold hardship caused to innocent and law abiding citizens, he urged the people to be calm, as the state government is liaising with the Federal Controller of Works in the state to urgently repair the failed portions of the road.

The governor cautioned the Drivers of Articulated Vehicles, to desist from taking laws into their hands and channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities, stressing that embracing amicable resolution of the issue is more civil than subjecting or holding other citizens to ransom.