Niger State Government has awarded contract for the construction of a roundabout at the Broadcasting – Imani Clinic Road Junction at the cost of over N164 million.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mamman Musa disclosed this at the Post Exco Media briefing held at Government House, Minna.

Musa said the recent dualisation of the Broadcasting Road and the award of contract for the construction of Imani Clinic Road to Jonathan’s Place, necessitated the construction of the roundabout to ease the flow of traffic on the roads and that of Western Bypass.

He said the road is part of government efforts to provide infrastructure to the citizens to ease their movement, as well as for the beautification of the state capital.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for Land and Housing, Barrister Mukhtar Nasalle said the State Executive Council has approved the Niger State Urban Policy Document 2021.

Barr Nasale said that the document is to assist the Ministry in carrying out its details and mandate.

He said that the document has captured how to re-arrange well-defined cities and towns, which will attract foreign investors into the state.

The commissioner for land said that the document was formulated based on the provision empowered by the land use act of the ministry.