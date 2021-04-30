ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State governor and chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) has joined his colleague in Kano State at the burial of late Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, the mother of the Emir of Kano and Emir of Bichi.

The burial which took place at the Emir’s palace was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, ministers, traditional rulers within Kano and other states of the federation among others.

Shortly after the burial, Governor Sani Bello condoled with the family of the deceased, and enjoined them to see the death of Hajiya Maryam as an act of Allah and an end to her sojourn on earth.

At the burial, the chairman NCGF advises “You should please take solace in Allah and be consoled by the fact that she lived a fulfilled life. What is left for you to do now is to continue to pray for the repose of her soul.”

He also prayed Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and give the Kano State Government, Kano, Bichi and Ilorin Emirates as well as family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero who died in Egypt, at the age of 86, was a princess and elder sister to the present Emir of Ilorin Alh. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.

Until her death, she was the oldest living widow of the late Emir Ado Bayero. Her remains were earlier received at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.