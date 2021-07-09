Niger State Government has announced its readiness to go into partnership with Jaiz Bank to lease out the Minna City Centre For Development.

This was made known by the commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Dr Mustapha Jibrin at Government House, Minna, shortly after the State Executive Council meeting.

The commissioner said the Minna City Centre located around Mobil, which is one of the incomplete projects by the last administration, is to be made viable as part of efforts by the present administration to improve the economic situation, life and wellbeing of the people of the state.

He explained that the project is worth billions of naira, stressing that the dwindling resources experienced by the state led to the decision to go into partnership with the bank.

Dr Mustapha Jibrin said that Niger State Government, through the Ministry of Investment in collaboration with the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Ministries of Tourism, Lands, Works and Environment went into discussion with Jaiz Bank to ensure the development of the whole centre with the bank building about 540 modern shops to include restaurant and recreation centre, adding that discussions have reached advanced stage.

In another development, the commissioner for Information, Alh. Sani Idris said arrangements have been finalised for the State Television Station (NSTV) to begin its transmission on the Startimes platform, on channel 133.

He said all arrangements have been made to have the station on air 24 hours as from 8th of July 2021.