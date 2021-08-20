Niger State governor and chairman, North Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, says Nigeria has lost a seasoned and renowned administrator in the demise of elder statesman, Ahmed Joda.

The governor noted that the nation has indeed lost a rare gem, a seasoned administrator who began administrative profession from the nation’s regional government and later became a permanent secretary in the Federal Civil Service during the era of the military Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon.

Sani Bello says that the late Joda was not just an administrator but a reputable journalist and eclectic personality with broad knowledge.

“We have lost one of our best, a seasoned administrator, a journalist and teacher par excellence. We are going to miss his wise counsel.

“Our prayers are with his immediate family, friends and associates, his contemporaries and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The governor prayed to Allah to forgive him all his shortcomings and reward him with paradise.

According to him, no one can escape death, therefore he enjoined the family of the deceased to see his death as the will of Allah and should be happy that late Joda lived a life worthy of emulation.