By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

With the global impact of Medical Diaspora, a Nigerian US based Medical Doctor has been on the frontline of designing advanced studies and engaging research findings to support developments in global healthcare service delivery. His commendable feats has brought pride and dignity to the African continent and Nigeria specifically. With his recent participation and compassionate role in the treatment and care of Covid-19 infected persons in the United State of America, Dr. Ikenna Ihim may yet be one of the most recognised Africans making indelible impact in global health.

He participates in weekly collaborative live feeds with other notable physicians to discuss health care issues and in this recent pandemic they focus on the latest developments of COVID-19. Recognized for his efforts he was recently included in the Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Frontline Heroes, which is a platform used to recognize heroes working hard to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Born on the 27th of October 1984 in Owerri, Imo state, into the family of Barrister Chief, Sir Nze O.F.N. Ihim, a Business Tycoon, Former Imo state Governorship Candidate and Deputy in Customs, Dr. Ikenna grew up in the well disciplined home and under the noble guidance of his Mother, Barrister Chief Diasy Ihim.

Referred and decorated as the Nze Ikeoha 1 of Nkwerre Local Government, Dr. Ikenna has remained a responsive philanthropist especially in critical areas of empowerment and development of youths in his homeland community. Dr. Ikenna who is a real estate and entertainment investor hails from Amorji-Ugwu community in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state.

His wealthy and influencial background was indeed supportive to his career and academic pursuits which has empowered him with extensive intellectual strength and innovative capacity. Dr. Ikenna Ihim graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD in the United States of America. After his graduation and in the quest for more knowledge and certifications, in 2014, he attended the Saint Matthews School of Medicine, in Cayman Islands where he bagged his Medical Doctorate Degree. After acquiring the aforementioned certifications and degrees, though at quite a young age, Dr. Ikenna immediately began his residency in Internal Medicine at Coney Island Hospital located in Brooklyn, New York, USA from June 22, 2015 until June 22 2018.

He soon after got his medical license in North Carolina, as he sought further career expansion and advanced interest for knowledge. Dr. Ikenna then became Board Certified in Internal Medicine.

While gathering work experience in the medical and healthcare sector, Ikenna Ihim obtained an MBA in Healthcare Management at the Davenport University, Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA which he concluded in April 2017. He also worked on various development researches for global advancements in the medical sector.

Amongst some of his notable works includes the “Breath of fresh Air”. The study provides a more potentially efficient technique that healthcare providers can use to keep the nasogastric feeding tube patent. The academic findings and research works of Dr. Ikenna Ihim was cited by Wikipedia of Nasogastric Intubation, which has been described as historic, impressive and encouraging. The work was also published by Bio Medical Central and its invivo experiment of research was conducted by John Hopkins Minimally Invasive Surgical Training and Innovation Center- a world-class healthcare center.

Other studies he worked on has been published in surgery journals including the Journal of Surgical Research.

Dr. Ikenna Ihim, MD, MBA is most known for the quote that “medicine should not simply be about reading a text book and practicing but also adding to the text book”.