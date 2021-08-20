In line with its commitment to promote inclusiveness and equity, the School of Politics, Policy and Governance has launched a “targeted” campaign to ensure gender balance and representation in its second class of 2021.

According to a statement on Friday by the FixPolitics Publicist and Spokesperson, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, the campaign tagged ‘#Incredible100’ is designed to engage women and candidates from underrepresented states to apply to join the #SPPGClassof2021Two.

SPPG is an unconventional school designed to attract, develop and produce a new generation of political leaders who will listen and serve the new class of citizens who know their rights, Ubabukoh noted.

He said, “The school is intentional about building a massive base and pipeline of a new and disruptive thinking political class.”

SPPG had in January 2021 commenced operations as a pillar of the #FixPolitics initiative, a research-based citizens’ collective founded in response to the dismal performance of public leadership in Africa to transform democracy, politics and governance on the continent.

The Chief Executive Officer of SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, said the applications for the next class for this year, known as #SPPGClassOf2021Two, closed on July 25.

She said, “We got great applications, but the gender imbalance is worrisome! Only 23.5 per cent of the applicants are female and 74.5 per cent male, and some states are underrepresented.

“With this campaign, we are being deliberately focused and targeted to ensure better gender balance and representation.”

Ubabukoh stated also that applications were open from July 26 to August 29, to enable “great” young women out there as well as male and female candidates from Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states as well as the Federal Capital Territory to apply.

He explained that to apply, applicants needed to visit thesppg.org/apply; click on apply to fill out the application form; upload relevant documents to submit application; wait to get a confirmation email with the details on how to make an application fee payment; make payment; follow up on their referees to ensure they have sent their reference letters to the school; and wait for a decision from the school.

“The entire application process will be conducted online, including the submission of all required documents.

“Applications to the programme are assessed by the SPPG Admissions Committee using a strict set of criteria (i.e. applicant’s prior academic performance, professional background, quality of the statement of purpose and references),” he said.

SPPG is open to citizens that aspire to become leaders in society. Admission to the SPPG is highly competitive and merit-based. Ideal candidates are committed to public leadership, Ubabukoh also said.

“All recommendations and payment must be received by Sunday, September 6, 2021. Incomplete applications (applications without recommendation letters) will be disqualified,” he added.