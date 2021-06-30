To most Nigerians, it is common knowledge that insecurity is a problem which started with the Boko Haram terrorism and later widened to include banditry and kidnapping. Herders/farmers clashes did not help the situation which became compounded when some elements added secession to what is at the moment, a raging fire. At the vanguard of this illegal activity are groups from the South East led by Mazi Nnamdi Kalu who has just been arrested. His group that goes by the name Independent Peoples of biafra (IPOB) is rabidly committed to having South East as a country of its own.

Though the federal government had to declare it a terrorist organisation, decision did not bring an effective check on its incendiary propensities that have also given rise to spates of violence in the region.

Simultaneously, such separatist agitations have also been recorded in the South West of Nigeria, the first time since Independence. Not even when Chief Moshood Abiola was denied his June 12, 1993 presidential electoral victory after the military annulled the election, plunging Nigeria into a protracted political crisis that lasted for five years, did voices asking for the region to secede from Nigeria were this noisy. And the clamour has been gathering momentum with large crowds seen at campaign rallies calling for Yoruba Nation or Oduduwa Republic led by one Sunday Adeyemo (alias Igboho) and Professor Banji Akintoye.

Also recently, leaders of the South south geopolitical zone rose from a meeting in Port Harcourt and demanded the restructuring of the federation, among others. They gave the federal government a 90-day ultimatum to accede to their demands or they will seek freedom from the Nigerian federation. Of course militants from the area, including Tom Polo and the Niger Delta Avengers have issued threats to resume attacks on the oil installations in the region over sundry issues.

Tellingly, these groups are mainly of young people that have led this agitation for the breakup of the country. In the South East, for instance, the political, traditional and religious leaders recently rose from a meeting and disowned IPOB and its activities, saying the separatist group did not represent the interest of the region.

They reaffirmed the region’s commitment to a united Nigeria, under the platforms of justice, equality of rights, fairness, love, and respect for one another.

The leaders of the South West have also stated that they are not demanding the breakup of Nigeria. The apex socio-cultural group for the region, Afenifere, had already copiously restated its demand for the restructuring of the federation so as to devolve more powers from the centre to the regions. But why is this call for secession threats spreading? This may sound like a rhetorical question but it needs an honest answer for anyone to begin to appreciate the challenges before Nigeria as a nation.

Obviously, in the opinion of this newspaper, politicians who feel left out in the scheme of things in the ongoing dispensation are part of the problem. They are anchoring their demands on the call for restructuring and a more equitable dispensation of national resources. This is despite the present administration’s reiteration that its appointments and allocation of state resources are guided by fairness and inclusiveness.

Still, we are persuaded to argue that the federal government still has a lot to do to bring under control the festering herders-farmers clashes, disprove the seeming invincibility of the bandits and their dangerous collaborators in the act of kidnapping that has made road travel across the country a suicidal enterprise.

However, it is heart-warming to note that President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent interaction with Ijaw leaders shows that his once tough and uncompromising stance on restructuring is waning. He said he was ready to sign off on it if the National Assembly came up with such a bill. We urge his administration to nudge the lawmakers in the right direction so as to expedite action on the process. Many in his political camp have reasons to believe that restructuring is an idea whose time has come.

As a newspaper, we are convinced that the way to go in search of peace in the country is for the government to be more conciliatory. Government operatives in all sectors are expected to assuage frayed nerves by adopting more diplomacy in the handling of issues that hold the nation so tenuously. It is not cowardly, as the President himself admitted recently, for the government to restrain itself from use of force even when obviously provoked. As the late President of the United States of America, John Kennedy, said all the parties in contention on an issue must not fear to negotiate neither should they negotiate out of fear. The matter at stake is the health of Nigeria. It is precious enough to be treated with tender loving care.