The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has blamed incessant strike actions by labour unions on failure of government to honour agreements reached with the unions.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Nasarawa, the union therefore urged the government to cultivate the habit of honouring agreements it willingly signed with labour Unions to avoid these incessant strikes

The communiqué signed by SSANU national president, comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, accused the government of unbridled insensitivity to the plight and welfare of workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The communiqué stated that “Most of the industrial actions are traceable to Government’s refusal to honour Memorandum of Agreement or Memoranda of Action freely entered into with the trade Unions. It is heart rending that medical doctors could be on strike for over forty (40) days in Nigeria in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent life threatening cholera outbreak ravaging the country.”

According to the communiqué, the NEC of the union was briefed that the re-negotiation of the 2009 FGN/SSANU Agreement would soon commence after it was halted last year as a result of Covid-19.

It stated that a date to kick start the re-negotiation exercise would soon be communicated to Government after all logistics had been put in place, urging the government to show sincere commitment to the course of the exercise when it eventually takes off, bearing in mind that same agreement was entered over a decade ago and ought to have been re-negotiated twice.

On the level of insecurity, the NEC in session condemned in strong terms, the absurd and unabated increase in insecurity across the country, especially the incessant abductions/demand for ransom and killings of students and staff of secondary and tertiary institutions by bandits, especially in the Northern part of the country.

It expressed concern that this dangerous dimension has forced several states to shut down schools in violence-prone areas, saying that this will no doubt, add to the over 13.5millions out of school children in Nigeria today.

It stated that, “From all indications, this is a great threat to the educational system, bearing in mind that the economic growth of any nation directly depends on the level of her educational standard and stability

“NEC therefore calls on the Federal Government to urgently stem this ugly tide by vigorously strengthening the security agencies to ensure effective tackling of this monstrous menace. Furthermore, relevant enforceable laws should be enacted to curb this savagery. NEC also strongly canvasses for Government’s approval of licenses for security outfits in all institutions of learning to bear firearms in order to adequately checkmate these security threats and criminal incursions.”

The NEC in session also observed with dismay what it described as the shoddy and lopsided implementation of some core components of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

It said specifically, Hazard and other Earned Allowances that are yet to be fully implemented in the monthly salaries of our members as earlier agreed.

The communiqué reads in part, “Granted that implementation of the allowances has commenced, it is rather surprising that they are scandalously captured. Government is therefore earnestly urged to stabilize the mode of salary payment vide IPPIS and immediately commence the payment of Hazard, Responsibility, Excess workload, overtime, and others alongside monthly salaries without further delay.”