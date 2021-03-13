ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said contrary to media reports,the service has not scrapped the just concluded SSC/DSSC screening.

The director army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima in a statement said the Army does not charge fee for online registration.

He therefore warned the general public to be wary of scammers.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to fake information being circulated in the social media by mischief makers claiming that the just concluded SSC/DSSC screening has been scrapped because of the “change in administration of the Nigerian Army”.

“The fake report also stated that SSC course 47 and DSSC Course 26 registration will begin from 1st of September 2021 till 1st of October 2021 and that all applicants that registered for SSC 47 and DSSC 26 are advised to register again.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that it does not charge any fees for online registration and other related matters and advice people to be wary of activities of scammers. The Army states that the above information is totally false as the statement did not emanate from the office of the Military Secretary nor any department of the Army.” he said

He advised the public to discountenance the report as it is a handiwork of jobless mischief makers.