BY BODE GBADEBO, AHURAKA ISAH, EMMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja |

In a bid to increase the efficiency of state-owned assets and raise revenue for public expenses, the federal government has resolved to concession four more national stadia across the country.

The stadia owned by federal government are the National Stadium, Lagos, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Jos International Stadium, and Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also to be commercialised in the 2021 fiscal year are the National Arts Theatre and the popular Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), both in Lagos.

The government also said it will commercialise all the River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) and sell off the Nigeria Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) in Omotosho, Ogun State; Geregu, Kogi State; and Calabar, Cross River State to core investors.

The concession and commercialisation plans are contained in the details of the proposed 2021 budget of the BPE being considered by the Senate.

The director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, who made the revelation yesterday in Abuja, also disclosed that 262 national assets were privatised within the last 30 years, adding, however, that 25 per cent of the privatised enterprises are not performing at present, hence undermining part of the reasons for the sale of the public enterprises.

As part of its economic reform policies, the federal government sometimes sells state-owned assets to reduce the inefficiencies of the public sector, provide greater scope to the private sector, and revive the ailing productive sector of the economy through ownership restructuring.

Okoh made the revelations while responding to enquiries by the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation on the activities of the bureau at the 2020 budget appraisal and 2021 budget defence of the agency before the lawmakers.

In a similar development, the committee queried the BPE DG over the collection of N1billion from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to finance Afam and Geregu power plants without appropriation by the legislature.

The Senate panel also demanded for investigation into the sale of Afam and Geregu Power plants to ensure that the country is not short-changed in the transactions.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Senator Theodore Orji, said: “Our observations on year 2019 BPE budget performance and year 2020 appropriation, BPE DG obtained N1billion lifeline from the Federal Ministry of Finance to fund BPE 2019 transactions including Afam power plant, Geregu power plant without appropriation.

“We also found that in Geregu power plant, the core investor already owned 51% shares and that the transaction emanated from a request by the investor for additional 29% of FGN residual 49% shares.

“There was no competition and only the BPE and their appointed transaction advisers know how the value was determined and sold for N13billion.

“Afam Power Plant, it was mentioned that there are actually two different power plants i.e Afam Power Plant and Afam Fast Power (a brand new plant) built by Seimen yet to be commissioned. Reports have it that it cost about $1million to build a megawatt of power plant.

“There is need to investigate these transactions properly to ensure that Nigeria is not short-changed in the transactions. We are also concerned with the recent exit of Transcorp Hilton from post-privatisation monitoring by NCP on the recommendation of BPE, knowing fully well that even though BPE was on the board because we had 49%, today our shares have been diluted to 11 per cent, failing to take up the shares when right issue was done even though the core investor failed to comply with and implement its covenants with post-acquisition plan and development plan within five years.

“Agreement development plans within five years and the Senate and the House during the 7th National Assembly recommended recursion of the agreement in line with the provisions of the share sale purchase agreement. The Senate ad-hoc committee was chaired by the present Senate President Senator Ahmad Lawal (Yobe State)”.

The BPE DG, however, promised to submit the monitoring and assessment of the government privatised companies to the committee, including all other relevant documents demanded.