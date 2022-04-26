The Nigerian Shippers’ Council(NSC), over the weekend, expressed satisfaction with the activities of the NCS Senior Staff Association (NSCSSA), noting that, the robust relationship between the association and the management of the council have greatly contributed to the development and welfare of staff.

Speaking at the 25th year anniversary of the Senior Staff Association, the executive secretary, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, commended the efforts and contributions made by past and present executives.

Jime, who was represented by the director, Human Resources, Mrs. Victoria Okam, however, called for the continued support of the management and all members of the association in order to achieve greater feats.

To him, “everything we have achieved today was due to the efforts and contributions of our past heroes in the association and the robust relationship between the management and the union. Let us continue to push on collectively to achieve more success. To whom much is given much is expected.

The reward for good work is more work. Let’s continue to do good work because we strongly believe that together we can be better.”

Also speaking, the pioneer executive secretary of NSC, Dr. Kingsley E. Usoh, in his goodwill message, noted that, the association, under the council, has trained great manpower compared to any agency of government since its inception.

Usoh, while commending the rapid growth and infrastructural development at the NSC over the years, urged members of staff to always be knowledge-driven and retain its place as a think-tank agency in the maritime sector.

Earlier in his welcome address, the president of the association, Comrade Christopher Faloye, stated that, the Silver Jubilee celebration was aimed at appreciating all those who have contributed to the success story of the association as well as the management of the council for creating the conducive environment for all staff to carry out their statutory duties and activities without stress.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to the past chief executive officers (CEOs) of the council and past presidents of the senior staff association.