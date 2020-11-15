By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed what it termed as “rude shock” over the news that the former ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can no longer pay entitlements of its national secretariat staff when due.

The APC wondered why this was the case despite the billions of Naira generated from the sales of nomination forms between 2019 general elections and recently in Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

Deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, in a statement signed Sunday in Abuja revealed that some former staff of the PDP have dragged the party before the National Industrial Court in a suit no. NIC/ABJ/260/2020.

The party suggested that if a political party is not capable of running it’s National Secretariat successfully, such party have nothing to do with governance.

“Nigerians should rather thank their stars that PDP is no longer in power at centre in times like this.

“Our current intervention is in respect of some Nigerians working at the National Secretariat of the PDP but got sacked recently illegally by the party. The number of staff sacked amount to 50%.

“The sacked staff have already dragged the PDP to the National Industrial Court in the suit no. NIC/ABJ/260/2020.

“It will amount to wickedness and lack of empathy for the dying PDP to continue to deny it staff what legally belong to them, hence PDP should rather close shop, bearing in mind the popular saying that ‘the labourers deserve their wages.”

Nabena said it is more shocking that the PDP national secretariat which he described as a “house of lies and propaganda could also result to threat against its own staff who had diligently worked for the party, get sacked illegally and also denied them what is due to them. Where is the empathy, PDP?

“We are reliably informed that for three years since the PDP lost power at the centre, staff of it’s National Secretariat have also not been paid their Housing Allowances, leading to over 50% of them entrapped in litigations with their various landlords, over 20% have their properties thrown out of their living apartments following which some of them resorted to sleeping in the Churches and or squatting with friends and relatives. Some have even sent their family members back to the villages.

“Although the above ugly experience is a culture in opposition PDP but it made worse since most of their leaders do not have easy access to public looting any longer.

“As a responsible governing party, we can only appeal to the leaders in the PDP to show compassion for once because these staffers are Nigerians irrespective of where they are working for now, their entitlements should be paid to the later, including those that have been illegally sacked.”

The statement, however, appealed to the Court of law to do justice to the case before it “as the last hope of a common man.”