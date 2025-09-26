A critical stakeholder in Nigerian football, Prince Harrison Jalla, has petitioned FIFA, accusing the global football governing body of undue interference in the electoral process of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In a strongly worded letter dated 23rd September 2025 and addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino through the General Secretary, Jalla alleged that FIFA’s involvement in an upcoming NFF congress scheduled for 25th to 27th September in Ibadan, Oyo State, amounts to an attempt to rubber-stamp a fraudulent and undemocratic process.

The petition referenced a notice issued by the NFF’s General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, on 14th September 2025, inviting stakeholders to the congress. Jalla described the congress as a “cosmetic amendment” to Nigeria’s football electoral process, which he claims sustains corruption and vote-buying while empowering charlatans who emerge every four years as leaders of the NFF.

According to Jalla, the NFF electoral process remains sub judice due to ongoing disputes from the September 2022 elections, currently being contested in Nigerian courts. He insisted that FIFA’s involvement at this stage directly undermines the country’s judicial process.

“It is mind-boggling that, despite several complaints by Nigerian football stakeholders regarding misappropriation, misapplication, and massive corruption associated with FIFA annual grants and development funds, FIFA has deliberately shielded corruption in Nigeria for the last 10 years,” Jalla wrote.

He further accused FIFA of overlooking years of fraudulent practices, massive vote-buying, and other electoral malpractices in Nigerian football while intervening only during NFF elections every four years.

Jalla warned that any attempt by FIFA officials to circumvent Nigeria’s judicial process would be contemptuous of Nigerian law and could attract direct criminal contempt proceedings against the parties involved.

“All relevant information is attached for your urgent attention,” he concluded.

The petition has stirred fresh debate about transparency, accountability, and the role of FIFA in domestic football administration. As the Ibadan congress approaches, all eyes will be on FIFA’s response and the outcome of the ongoing legal tussle over NFF elections.