Following the constant decrease in the monthly allocations to area councils, stakeholders of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have asked the FCT administration to stop tampering with the allocations of the area councils because of political affiliations if the government truly wants development in the rural communities.

An elder statesman Mr. Danjuma Tanko Dara who spoke on behalf of other FCT stakeholders in a press briefing yesterday, said that instead of tampering with the allocations of area councils, the government should be working out modalities to increase thew allocations.

He said that there was no way rural communities can be properly developed if adequate funds are not given to the council chairmen to manage the communities at the grassroots and impact the indigenous people.

Dara said that the decline in the remittance of council allocation is unacceptable and that it must be clear to the minister of FCT to know and understand that the allocations shared at the federal level and Abuja are only meant for area council projects and not for federal projects.

“Hence there are several federal projects all over the states in Nigeria that are not relying on state government’s allocation or local government council. I want to call on the FCT lawmakers to go through the management of