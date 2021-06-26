Stakeholders in the nation’s aviation sector have called on the federal government to commercialise the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) over lack of adequate funding for the agency.

Advertisements





They argued that NiMET as a world-class meteorological agency cannot be allowed to suffer financially after investing huge sums of money in equipment acquisition.

Speaking, Comrade Olayinka Abioye urged the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to deduct the money owed the agency from sources of such agencies.

Abioye, the immediate past general-secretary of NUATE, noted that critical services rendered by NIMET should be paid for by the end users.

He called for the commercialisation of the agency to enable it generate revenue to pay salaries and maintain its facilities.

“I recall that I participated in the review of the Act establishing NiMET and we approved and recommended that critical services being rendered by NiMET should be paid for by many of the end users and, therefore, advocated for the commercialisation of NiMET to enable it earn revenue from end users such as universities, aviation agencies/companies, agricultural enterprises and the ministries of agriculture in both States and at the federal level, construction companies, etc,” he said.

Abioye noted that when such bodies are dependent on the critical services of NiMET, they should be made to pay for services rendered as it will go a long way to help the agency.

Abioye advocated for the review of the current sharing formula among the agencies, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the National Assembly so that agencies hitherto undervalued can have a new lease of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that with the nature of NiMET operations and members of staff scattered all over the country, he appealed to NiMET boss to work with the minister to get conducive offices, work tools, operational vehicles, among others, for members of staff.

“However, for this to be fully achieved, NiMET must strive to extricate itself from the apron strings of the Accountant General’s office since the Federal Government pays salaries and fund NiMET. It must be a self-accounting body like others and encouraged to create the legal parameters to pay itself and take other sundry responsibilities without depending on the AG’s office,” he added.

Abioye noted that NiMET with two great training schools, which by international standards require regular improvements in infrastructure and patronage, emphasis should be placed on updating its facilities and faculties.

“Since foreign students are invited, it should not be lost on us that all necessary tools of work and training infrastructure should be provided,” he stated.

For his part, the general secretary of Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, said the condition of service of the agency ought to have to be reviewed and implemented as NiMET remained the least paid agency in the aviation sector.

Saidu noted that the problem of NIiET was lack of transparency and divide and rule in order to split labour unions, saying that the agency should handle it salary payment as the agency has greatly expanded.

He pointed out that with the expansion, government should allow it to generate its revenue, adding that presently, 90 per cent of its revenue comes from NCAA.

On his part, the general secretary of NUATE, Comrade Ocheme Abah, called for improved welfare package for staff of NiMet.

“The agency remains the least paid in the Aviation industry which is at odd with its critical role it is playing in the industry. Without urgent intervention, we are headed directly on the path of serious industrial upheaval. We are presently sitting on gunpowder sure to inflame shortly,” he said.

Abah, therefore, called for urgent resolutions to challenges facing the agency to enable it forge ahead.