Stakeholders in the building sector have called for sustainable regulations to bridge the urban housing gaps in the country.

The minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, at the third edition of Lafarge Africa’s Concrete Ideas forum, led other stakeholders to call on professionals in both the building and financial sectors to align with government initiatives by investing in the sustainable building of homes through methods that are energy-efficient, eco-friendly and cost-effective in addressing the current urban housing demands.

The Lafarge Africa’s Concrete Ideas forum is a quarterly platform for strategic discussions of critical and topical issues in the area of construction and other section of its value chain, with the theme: ‘New Solutions for Nigeria’s Urban Housing.’

Fashola specifically called on industry practitioners to be abreast of modern housing needs and start redesigning homes through concerted urban renewal programmes.

According to him, the organised private sector must leverage their entrepreneurial skills to deliver footprints in the housing sector as the federal government is initiating fiscal and monetary policies to create a level playing field for practitioner.

He urged the respective state houses of assembly as well as their attorney generals to create enabling environment for land acquisition and transfer to aid urban renewal programmes.

Fashola noted further that the ministry of Works and Housing has recommended that the data of the next census exercise must include data about homeownership and rental to counter the assumed figures that are in circulation and hampering the developments already rolling out from the ministry.

The chairman of Lafarge Africa Plc, Prince Adebode Adefioye, said Lafarge Africa is adapting Holcim’s perspective to Green Building Solutions in Nigeria and has consistently introduced unique products and building solutions that are purpose-built.

Adefioye noted that Lafarge Africa is adapting innovative products that are affordable and low-carbon emitting to suit the tropicalised Nigerian environment.

The Country chief executive officer, of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, said the concrete ideas forum has steadily become a veritable platform that brings key stakeholders across all sectors to proffer lasting solutions to Nigeria’s urban housing initiatives and policies.

He noted that Lafarge Africa has several innovative projects as part of its commitment to build for people and the planet.