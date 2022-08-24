Stakeholders have intensified the bid to stop the sale of Polaris Bank has reported in a section of the media.

The move followed reports suggesting there are plans to proceed with the secret sale of the distressed bank.

The management of the bank had issued a statement denying the said online report that the company is about to be sold, saying that it deliberately intended to cause panic, even as it urged members of the public, especially its customers, to ignore the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

But LEADERSHIP gathered that some stakeholders, including customers of the bank, have made frantic moves to stop sale of the bank, including seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention.

To this effect, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has urged the president not to allow sale of the bank.

The civil rights advocacy group said selling the commercial bank would not only compound the harsh economic situation Nigerians are going facing but also affect the electoral fortune of governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued by yesterday by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA alleged lack of transparency and the shadiness in the reported sale of Polaris Bank allegedly.

Asking Buhari to stop the illegal sale of the bank immediately, HURIWA in the statement also called on the apex bank to issue a statement on the position of the bank on the matter in order to douse tension among the customers and stakeholders of the bank.

According to HURIWA, “it is concerning that the so-called sale lacks transparency and is shrouded in so much darkness as no due diligence was not carried out, no tender, no advertisement to create public awareness, nothing, just some kangaroo and arrangee sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be exact, selling a bank which over N1.2 trillion was used to rescue at an alleged N40 billion is highly ridiculous and scandalous,” it added.

In September 2018, the CBN had revoked the operating licence of Skye Bank, leading to the establishment and licensing of Polaris Bank to assume all assets and liabilities of the defunct Skye Bank.

It was learnt that in the event where the bank is sold, the buyers will inherit N1.2 trillion injected into the bank by AMCON.