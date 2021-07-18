Stakeholders in the local government election that will take place in Lagos State on July 24, 2021 have assured the chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips that they would do everything within their reach to ensure a hitch-free poll.

The stakeholders who spoke at a forum held in Ikorodu said they would encourage voters to participate in the process.

Speaking on behalf of chairmen of the Community Development Committees, Prince Adeniran Ogunbanwo, said they had asked members of their communities not to allow hoodlums to hijack the election and would embark on sensitisation campaigns to impress it on members of their communities to vote wisely and ensure that they vote for responsible people.

He said for about two months the CDC had been discussing how to make the election peaceful and secure, just as he tasked LASIEC to ensure that officials get to their duty posts early.

The Chief Imam of Igbogbo/ Bayeku, Alhaji Sikirullai Andu, said the league of imams had made it a point of duty at every sermon to pass government messages to the people, adding that the youth must be warned not to allow any politician engage them for unworthy acts during the election.