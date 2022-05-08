Stakeholders have attributed the pharmaceutical industry struggle to economic hardship faced by Nigerians, even as they advocated repositioning of the sector to make it relevant and productive.

Stakeholders, who spoke with LEADERSHIP at the Book Launch and End of Tenure Ceremony of Pharmacist Elijah Mohammed as the registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), said the pharmaceutical industry is at crossroads.

Former minister of Health and Social Services, Pharmacist Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi said, the pharmaceutical industry is at a trying period, adding that, the next few months will be even more difficult for the industry.

Adelusi-Adeluyi, however, called for analysis of the profession. “It is time for us to do an audit of our profession. The next eight months are going to be very difficult for the pharmaceutical sector. We must do an auditing of the profession to make it relevant and productive as it used to be,” he stressed.

In the same vein, the founder and CEO, Fidson Healthcare PLC, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, said the local pharmaceutical industry is facing a precarious situation, adding that, the economy is struggling and one of the few things that suffer first is the healthcare industry because that is the last need of human being.

“The industry is seriously struggling because of the terrible economic that we are in at the moment, which hopefully will turn around soon,” he added.

Ayebae disclosed that getting forex has even made things worst for players of the pharmaceutical industry. “We need forex to import Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) needed to produce drugs locally. Those of us that import life saving drugs as finished products, hardly get enough forex required to import these drugs.

“The pharmaceutical industry is indeed suffering and struggling to survive. No wonder the cost of pharmaceutical products is rising. Though, it is not rising in tandem with inflationary trends, but it is going up and healthcare is going out of the reach of the ordinary man. When healthcare goes out of the reach of the ordinary man, the pharmaceutical industry suffers,” he stressed.

However, the chief executive of Business School Netherlands International, Nigeria, Prof. Lere Baale said, the four point agenda (which are repositioning of the Registry for effective service delivery; Institutionalisation of Good Pharmacy Practice in Nigeria; Transformation of career professionals into intellectual practitioners and new partnership for progressive initiative) put in place by pharmacist Elijah Mohammed, have transformed the industry, while urging the incoming registrar to ensure continuity of these policies.

The outgoing registrar, PCN, Pharmacist Elijah Mohammed however assured that the next registrar will take off from where he stopped.