Cassava seed sector stakeholders have called for the maximisation of cassava potential for job creation and food security in the country.

They made the call on Tuesday at a virtual Cassava seed business summit, with the theme “The Critical Roles of Stakeholders in Promoting Access to Quality Cassava Stems” organised by the Sahel Consulting in collaboration with other partners of the Building an Economically Sustainable and Integrated Cassava Seed System, Phase II (BASICS-II) project.

Partner at Sahel Consulting, Temitope Adegoroye, highlighted the challenges facing the Cassava seed system including low yield of smallholder farmers, which he said accounts for approximately 20 per cent of global Cassava production.

He said the need for effective collaboration amongst all cassava stakeholders to maximize the potential in the value chain gave birth to the first edition of the Cassava Seed Business Summit.

The summit is envisioned to be a long-standing platform in the cassava seed sector.

Also, the director, partnership & delivery at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Dr Alfred Dixon, emphasized the significance of Cassava as an engine in the socio-economic growth and development of Africa.

He said increasing competitiveness in the cassava value chain would ensure food security, alleviate poverty, and improve the livelihood in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

Vice president, Nigeria Agribusiness Group, Elder Emmanuel Ijewere, president of Cassava Growers Association of Nigeria, Pastor Segun Adewumi and president of Industrial Cassava Stakeholders Association of Nigeria, Mr Charles Adeniji, in their goodwill messages, expressed excitement at the emergence of a platform that serves as a discussion forum for stakeholders in the cassava seed sector.

They underscored the increasing demand for quality cassava stems, and the boundless opportunities that exist within the cassava seed system to engender growth and development in the country.