Stakeholders have called for the prosecution of culprits fingered in the N14 billion hidden fund of defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in banks.

Human rights activist and president, One Nigeria Empowerment Initiative Inc (ONEII), Comrade Onwumere, while speaking with LEADERSHIP, urged federal government to prosecute the people responsible for keeping such amount in banks at the detriment of improving the sector.

Onwumere noted that, proper investment of such money could go a long way to bring the expected turnaround in the industry.

He described the act as crime against the improvement of energy sector in the country.

Onwumere noted that proper and regular supply of electricity would help reduce crime rates because many who were pushed into criminal activities following their inability to find useful means to earn decent living would channel their strengths into good lucrative jobs.

Similarly, Comrade Najeem Abubakar described the people who hide such money as anti-progress people.

Hiding any money meant for development of public facilities is wrong, as such they should be dealth with because they are enemies of the state.

“Nigeria is never a lawless country. The officers that hid such billions of Naira in the bank are criminals, they should be prosecuted and brought to book because it is infringement of the people’s right by stealing their tax money. And money which ought to be used for the general public.

“Availability of electricity at regular bases will help to create more jobs for the people. All those who are forced to take part in crimes or into okada riding because of idleness can take into barbing saloon, tailoring or into other means of making money when there will be improved electricity,” he pointed out.

In the same vein, he advised government to utilise the money to improve electricity supply to the country and provide more prepaid meters for consumers.

Likewise, he called on EFCC to investigate the corrupt act in order to fish out those behind the act to serve as a deterrent.