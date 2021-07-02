House of Representatives has reiterated that the ongoing amendment to the NBC and NPC Acts were not cast in stone and that stakeholders in the media industry reserved the right to reject and shut down the ongoing amendment.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Hon Segun Dokun Odebunm who sponsored the controversial Nigerian Press Council Bill said stakeholders in the media could reject the clause proposing the minister as the one to approve the code of conduct in the amended bill.

“If the stakeholders think no, then the minister has no problem with that and we can come up with another idea of a board. Who are the board? Come up with the idea who are the members of the board? Any law is for the people. You deliberate on it,” he said.

He said the provision was subject to amendment since the bill is still undergoing scrutiny by the House.

Odebunmi who represents Ogo Oluwa/Surulere federal constituency of Oyo State denied allegations that some interests were promoting the bills through him, noting that he originated the bill to help reposition and sanitise the media industry in Nigeria.

“Well, thank you very much. I have the privilege of serving this committee for the second time now. Press Council is one of the agencies under the supervision of this committee. My experience with that agency is as if the agency is not existing and you know there’s always a fund given to them either a capital fund or for the personnel. For the years I’ve been on that committee, I am not happy with the performance of that agency. We all have been the problem. I am aware they are in court for years now. Why are we in court? Why in a democratic era?” he said.