Stakeholders in the security sector have called for a new approach to security threats which they said have changed significantly.

The call became necessary as the National Stakeholders’ Summit on “Protecting Nigeria’s Critical Infrastructure, Monuments and Business Assets,” is scheduled to hold in Abuja from February 28, according to the Coordinating Committee for the event.

The summit which is a Private/Public Sector Partnership aims at galvanizing responsibility and synergy for the prioritisation of the Multi Agency/ Joint Risk Management efforts to ensure the security and resilience of Nigeria’s critical national assets, in line with the Risk Management Framework of the National Protection Policy and Strategy 2022 (CNAINPPS 2022).

In a statement issued by the Head of Secretariat, Coordinating Committee, Dr. Chiakor Alfred, he said the initiative is also in line with the Critical National Infrastructure Bill under consideration.

Chiakor stated that the last two decades had demonstrated clearly that the nature of threats to Nigeria’s security have changed significantly.

He said, “Structural challenges, such as the systematic vandalisation, degradation and destruction of Nigeria’s critical national infrastructures, monuments and business assets; terrorism, insurgency, cyber-­‐crimes, banditry, kidnapping, piracy, oil bunkering, drug trafficking and other forms of organised crime, have created an entirely new security environment. Nigeria now faces more security threats that have different characteristics from classic military conflict between states.

“The gross expansion of the contours that define security boundaries makes it imperative to recognize the eco-­‐systemic dimensions of the threats that stare at us daily and in every form.

“The rampancy and intensity of the vandalisation and destruction of Nigeria’s infrastructures and assets prompted the call to arms by His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR – President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Armed Forces, Intelligence and Security Establishment and all Nigerians to see it as a patriotic duty to ensure maximum vigilance and shared responsibility in the protection and security of these Assets and platforms at all points in their life-cycle.”

Chiakor, who is also the Chief of Strategic Planning and Innovations, Ashcraft Centre for Social Science Research, said the projections of the Summit include the re-engineering of appropriate legislations; and the strategic roadmap for harnessing expert knowledge and country wide technical support for deterrence, codified response strategy and recovery architecture to Nigeria’s critical assets.

“The Summit further aims to deepen advocacy; harness expert/operational knowledge and country wide technical support to enhance deterrence, threat mitigation and desired security outcomes; and sustain confidence building through robust interface with all Stakeholders including Nigeria’s National and State Houses of Assembly; the Armed Forces, Security and Intelligence Agencies; Statutory Regulators in the diverse Sectors of Nigeria’s productive economy; Investors/ Business Owners; Operators of the Infrastructures and Assets; Professional and Civil Society Organizations; the Traditional Institution, Socio Cultural and Pressure Groups, etc,” he added.