Stakeholders in the journalism profession have stressed the need for media practitioners to strictly abide by the rules and regulations governing the practice of the profession so as to curb fake news.

They also advocated for standard remunerations of working journalists in the country to safeguard their well-being, welfare and security while carrying out their legitimate responsibilities as provided for in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The stakeholders spoke at the launching of a book titled, “My Journey” written by the outgoing national secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Shu’aibu Usman Leman who served as the union’s scribe for 19 consecutive years, held Monday at Hazibal Hotel and Suites, Bauchi.

Welcoming dignitaries and members of the union to the book launch earlier, president of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzo noted that Leman has in the book clearly encapsulated what was done in the past 19 years while he was administering the union, following which he was described as encyclopedia of the NUJ who gives its accurate, vivid details and records.

Isiguzo said, “It would be difficult for any president of the union that has served with Shu’aibu Usman Leman including myself to give an accurate, vivid details, records of the NUJ like he would do because he has seen it all, understands the dynamics, the political intrigues and dynamics of the union, and that’s why we all come to celebrate him”.

The NUJ president observed that without a flourishing, responsive and responsible media industry, the unity of the country and Nigerian democracy is in peril, hence the media is the oxygen of a working democracy.

Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed who spoke through his special adviser on media and communication, Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado noted the threats to the profession, especially the issue of fake news and urged journalists not to be tempted into propagating fake news.

He charged journalists to ensure proper and adequate checks before stories are written and transmitted for public consumption, adding that criticisms should be done in an objective and constructive manner devoid of prejudices.