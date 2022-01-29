Stakeholders in the Nigeria’s energy sector have commended a deal between the investment arm of the government of Qatar and an oil and gas company, Jeniks Energy Group. They said the deal is aimed at investing in the sector.

According to the managing director of Boldup Energy Limited, Samuel Babatunde, the move, which is to invest in the huge but largely untapped gas reserves in Africa, will see Jeniks Energy Group leap frogged to a global gas investment firm.

He said, ‘‘Jeniks, which struck the deal that has entered advanced completion stage, alongside the Qataris have selected 11 African countries in Africa with Nigeria and Ghana as anchor for proper coordination.

‘‘The president of Jeniks Group, Princes Osifo, who has been working with a team of experts and consultants in the energy sector to actualise this huge gas investment deal projected at about 15 billion dollars, with the Qatar group investing an initial $6 billion for the take-off of the projects that is attracting governments of Ghana and Kenya who have keyed into projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘‘Some of the key areas of focus by the Qatar government Investment include the Gas Reserve Acquisition, Liquified natural Gas and LPG projects across the 11 countries of Africa – Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Republic of Congo, Guinea Equatorial, Senegal, Gabon, Angola and Tanzania.’’

Another expert, John Okoro of Soldium Energy Limited said that Jeniks Energy Group president has also confirmed that the Qataris are also interested in the Brass LNG project in Brass Bayelsa state which has been on the drawing board of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and its Joint venture Partners, acquisition of LNG vessels for Gas Cargo transport.

Top energy officials disclosed that the selection of Jeniks Group is a major endorsement of the huge potentials and capacity of the corporate leadership of Jeniks and the Africa gas and Energy market as envisaged by the Qatari investor who wants a private sector driven initiative for the projects to hit the ground running.

Jeniks Group has only recently opened its West Africa Headquarters in Accra Ghana and another investment office in the United Arab Emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘‘While the energy sector is about to witness a quantum leap in Nigeria through the emergence of Princess Osifo and Jeniks Group, the lady has chosen to be quiet about these very important but strategic economic investments that will boost Nigeria’s revenue and creation of employment. This is coming as Osifo, who is gradually emerging as the queen of gas, has been consciously investing in the downstream sector of oil and gas with acquisition of vessels for lifting of crude and refined products transportation which includes petroleum products assets investment.

‘‘The company has also reached advanced stage in discussions with a major oil giant to buy off a productive well. The oil major is divesting from some of its assets in Nigeria, paving way for local oil companies.

‘‘Qatar is a global investor in the LNG market and the governments investment is highly regulated by global best practices and best standards. More so, this African based investment decision is projected to be completed within the First Quarter (Q1) of 2022 even as the investors have scheduled to hit a major milestone before the end of this month with series of meetings ongoing since last week between Jeniks and the investors,’’ said Okoro.

Stakeholders also said the timing for the project is right as it is coming at a time when the global energy investment in renewable and clean energy technology is highly needed.