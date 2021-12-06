Stakeholders in Nigeria’s power industry have expressed concern over the persistent poor supply of electricity to consumers even as they advocated for more investment in the sector to enhance competition, better service delivery and quality to Nigerians.

The experts, who spoke in a different interviews, said electricity plays an active role in repositioning the industrial sector perfomance and growth.

On his part, the managing director, Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading, Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa remarked that, besides closing the electricity metering gap in the distribution segment, implementing the Siemens Presidency power initiatives would lead to accountability in the power sector.

“To get more funds into the sector, closing the metering gap in the country would enable a clear visibility of every funds inflow in the electricity market. Energy transition fund is the bigger picture facing the country in view of the global net zero.

“There is a massive gap between the generation capacity in the country and what is currently supplied to the citizens, so the generating capacity is under 13,000 Megawatts to 14, 000 Megawatts. But if you look at what is available it is about 6000 to 7000 Megawatts according to data from TCN. But on a given day what comes to the citizens is about 4500 Megawatts,” he pointed out.

Similarly, special assistant (Energy) to the governor of Central Bank, Ebipere Clark, disclosed that, until Nigeria addresses the tariff issues in the power sector, no serious investor will finance any infrastructure in the power sector.

He said: “there is a major disconnect between collections and distribution, leading to serious shortfalls. If you want investors to invest in the power sector, they would need some level of confidence that they would get their money back.

“Right now, we don’t have a system that gives that guarantee to investors. Government no doubt has limited financial capacity to address infrastructure issues in the power sector. It is fiscally stranded to address major electricity infrastructure.

“So, there is a need to create environment for private players to participate actively in driving the sector to a sustainable level. Investors need confidence on capital and return on investment.”

Reacting, managing director of Cowry Asset Management company, Johnson Chukwu, said there’s a yearning need to invest in the power infrastructure in the county’s economic hub to capitalise stronger economic activities and improve the capacity of the economy to increase efficiency and productivity in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

This, he stated, would reduce the cost of doing business in the country by ensuring that government eliminates expenditures that is hampering critical sectors of the economy, particularly, the domestic refinery.

This, he said, will see marginal improvement in the economy to further boost the general level of productivity in the country while stating that, productivity is generally low, employment is weak and the total revenue to GDP is weak. He added that, the debt to GDP is no more sustainable because we are borrowing to invest in physical infrastructure.

He noted that, every kobo government spends on infrastructure is borrowed and the expenditure they’re incuring is too much as it can’t measure up to close the gap of the infrastructure deficit in the country.

He highlighted the energy infrastructure as one of the critical and starting point for CBN to take away subsidy on petroleum products.

To him, “we will continue to see marginal improvement in the economy, but it’s not going to be strong enough. We will continue to see post economic growth, at the end of the year, and once you see that economic growth is below population growth rate, you will observe that the level of poverty in the country will continue to increase and growth per capita will be lower.

“There’s weak portfolio investment, inflation, unemployment, FX constraints, unavailability of raw materials and a limited number of petroleum Investment in the country”.

On policy intervention, he said, government needs to come out with policy that will review the capacity of investors in the power sector and that requires proper arrangements.

He emphasised the need for government to drive the implementation and review the tariff structure to ensure that the aggregate and losses are well reviewed such that they implement a multi year tariff order.

Chief finance officer, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Mr. Joseph Esenwa, also called on economic managers and relevant stakeholders in the power sector to tackle the scourge of meter bypass and energy theft, adding that, government needs to step up plans to address power theft in sectors.

This, he said, will truncate the initiative of government by ensuring that judical processes and legal frameworks are implemented in this area to tackle the scourge.

Moreover, Partner, PriceWaterhouseCooper Power & Utility Sector, Pedro Omontuemhen opined that the net zero race is on and African needs a target path to 2050.

He said, in the total emission, African contributes about 3-4 per cent of the global emission while he added that Africa needs to use the resources it has to transition gradually to Net zero target.

Government has spent over $3.3billion in the power sector, but the power sector is capital intensive, he averred.

Speaking on the Sustainability Measures, Pedro said, there’s a lot of intervention and investment going on in the power sector, from the mass metering process, the contract with Siemens to ensure that more power is generated and the various investment in transmission of the different power generating projects to boost sustainable development in the sector.

He noted that, its a continuous process, to build more power plant and if the distribution company don’t get money to pay the production company, then, they will all suffer and that will affect the whole value-chain.

We must invest in the distribution, production process so we don’t hurt the value-chain, he stated.

On the takeoff of the Cost Reflective Tariffs in December, he opined that, the government doing cost reflective tariff in an election year demands a lot of boldness, adding that, a lot of Nigerians are doing cost reflective tariff unknown to them with the diesels which is unregulated and petrol which has a bit of subsidy.

He said, the mini-grid operators should take equity funds and take loans from banks and other financial institutions to support themselves, stressing that, the cash flow will flow seamlessly when they have the appropriate channels of funding.

On his part, national president, Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON) Dr. Femi Egbesola said the manufacturing sector is threatened as businesses are folding up daily as a result of the disruptions affecting the industrial sector.

According to him, the big corporate organisation are the one’s surviving this present time while the medium and small scale businesses are dying day by day, they’re struggling, they’re not coping and that’s why there is price change because everyone is trying to rejig their policy to be able to survive and one way to survive is by increasing price.

Egbesola said the manufacturing sector is threatened by forces beyond it’s control from inflationary pressures, supply gaps, unavailability of raw materials, forex constraints and poor research methodology to facilitate trade and investments.

He stated that a great number of countries are revamping their small scale industries with palliative measures to rebound economic activities because the MSMEs are the engine growth of economic stability while adding that, the palliative measures institutionalised by the Nigeria government does not encourage growth and development. It creates a worse scenario for major headwinds facing the manufacturing sector.

Egbesola lamented that the cost of production is extremely too expensive, noting that, electricity, petrol and diesel had made manufacturing extremely expensive and products becomes less competitive.