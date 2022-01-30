Nigerians have continued to express shock over the death of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, who was abducted and killed by her teacher, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, in Kano.

In interviews with LEADERSHIP, they called on the government to take action and deliver quick justice on the increasing murder of school children.

Already, the Kano State government has revoked the certificates of operation of all private schools in the state, asking them to come for revalidation of their certificates.

But the president of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Olushola Bankole, said the decision to withdraw their licenses may not be the best option given the current state of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said; “That decision is rather misplaced, especially at this time. A lot of our people simply like sensation rather than effective approach to issues. Hacking down the head is never a solution to dealing with a headache.

“There are mechanisms for identifying erring schools and ensuring that the persons in charge of regulations of schools are doing the job and are not corrupt and dishonest in their dealings.

“Revoking all schools’ licenses seems like saying, all schools are bad or are questionable. The agency or ministry of education that issued the licenses may need to have a spotlight on them.”

Also reacting, the executive director, Baobab for Women’s Human Rights, Bunmi Dipo-Salami, said the murder of Hanifa Abubakar by the very person to whom she was entrusted continued to send shivers down her spine.

ADVERTISEMENT

She charged the state government and all those involved to ensure quick justice, while lamenting the rising insecurity in schools and the country as a whole.

Salami said, “It is a whole new level of callousness. School-based violence which is on the rise in different parts of the country is a reflection of the heightened insecurity in Nigeria. It shows that nobody is safe anywhere, not even in a school environment.

“We expect that the state will do much more by ensuring that Hanifa and her grieving family get justice.”