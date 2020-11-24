BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Stakeholders in the nation’s security sector and traditional rulers in Lagos on Tuesday called on the federal government to urgently restructure the Nigerian Police to reflect true federalism.

The stakeholders comprising all the law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers, politicians, captains of industry and other who spoke at the Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security And Conflict Resolution Across the country held in Lagos said the move will bring about the much-needed re-engineered, re-focused and re-tooled Police Force.

At the forum were the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Ministers of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi represented the Federal Government and other collaborative agencies.

Other dignitaries at the event included, members of Military, Para-Military and other security apparatus, the Council of Obas in the State, members of the Organised Private Sector, civil society Organisations, representatives of religious bodies, members of the market men and women association and youths representatives.

According to communiqué which was read by the Director, Joint Services, Ministry of Interior, Mr. Peter Egbodo on behalf of all stakeholders, admitted that “while crime is a global challenge, the society should be re-engineered to deter thuggery and adopt better policing strategy and crowd control, without the use of excessive force.”

The communiqué also read:”Prevent dis-information and misinformation by adopting continuous engagement of stakeholders, to prevent security crises; share knowledge and ideas on matters that could create crises in the polity and proffer pro-active solutions; accordingly, the event featured presentations in which it was noted that.

They also resolved that, “government’s interest in Security is “self-interest” as socio-economic development could only be possible in a secured environment,” even as they “affirmed that notwithstanding the present challenges, Government would not take security issues, especially in Lagos state for granted; as is home to all Nigerians.’’

The stakeholders also tasked the security agencies to increase intelligence gatherings by working with neighbourhood security apparatus, adding that the process of conflict resolution must be peaceful in the interest of all. It said that the government must be committed to security and should demonstrate same through the provision of better welfare packages, review of remunerations, training and well equipped security personnel to global acceptable standard.’’