To ensure the provision of safe, quality and accessible blood and blood products for transfusion in Nigeria, a regulation that will improve the country’s blood unit needs has been developed.

This was developed by stakeholders, comprising all national health regulatory bodies, health professional associations and civil society organisations, in accordance with the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Health to the National Blood Transfusion Service.

This was made known by the national coordinator, National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), Dr. Omale Amedu, at the closing meeting of the Expert Committee on Development of National Standards for Blood Safety Regulation in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

Amedu noted that Nigeria has a high blood deficit while calling on interested health facilities that want to provide blood services to indicate interest so that they can be regulated.