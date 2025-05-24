Insurance industry stakeholders comprising the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN) have partnered to launch a nationwide awareness campaign to educate the public on the importance of third-party motor insurance.

The awareness drive follows the February 1, 2025 directive by the Nigeria Police Force requiring all vehicle owners to possess valid third-party motor insurance as this coverage is essential for protecting drivers against the financial liabilities arising from accidents that cause damage to other vehicles, property, or result in bodily injury to third parties.

Briefing journalists on this orchestrated awareness campaign, on Monday in Victoria Island, Lagos, the chairman, Communication & Stakeholder Engagement Sub-Committee, Insurers Committee, who doubles as the managing director/CEO, Rex Insurance Limited, Ebelechukwu B. Nwachukwu, said: “Many drivers remain unaware that third-party motor insurance is not only a legal obligation but also a critical safeguard for the lives and properties of fellow road users. Compliance with this requirement is not just about avoiding penalties; it’s about protecting yourself and others every time you’re on the road.”

She added that, “another key element of 3rd Party insurance is that if one travels across West Africa, you have insurance coverage, and this is an added advantage that people need to be aware of.”

This campaign is designed to raise awareness, encourage compliance, and highlight the consequences of driving uninsured.

The awareness campaign is pan-Nigeria and will have radio jingles in the major languages – Ibo, Hausa, Yoruba, Pidgin and English. Other aspects of the campaign include Print media and Out-of-Home (billboards) in some major commercial cities in the country, such as Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt and social media.

On his part, the vice chairman of the Sub-Committee and managing director of NSIA Insurance, Moruf Apampa, “there are still a lot of vehicles on the road without proper insurance.

When accidents happen, it is often innocent people and public services that end up bearing the cost. This campaign is about helping people understand why insurance matters and making it easier for them to get covered.”

To make compliance easier, he said, Nigerians can now conveniently purchase or renew third-party motor insurance policies through the Nigerian Insurance Industry Portal (NIIP) online portal, or by visiting any registered insurance provider nationwide.

The NIID platform, he stated, ensures transparency, instant verification, and peace of mind for all parties involved. Verification of your insurance policy can also be done online by visiting ASKNIID and inputting your car registration details.

Seeking the support of the media and other critical stakeholders in the insurance industry like CAMCONIA, which is the umbrella body of all Corporate Affairs Managers in the insurance industry, the Sub-Committee sough current and future collaboration in raising awareness about the benefits of the 3rd Party Campaign being embarked upon and the need to do all possible to change the narrative about insurance in the country.

Other members of the Sub-Committee present at the press briefing include; Ademola Abidogun, MD, Guinea Insurance as well as Abimbola Onakomaiya, President, Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA, who all sought the support of the media and other relevant partners in developing the insurance industry in Nigeria.